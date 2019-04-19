Restaurant, community organization provide hams for holiday dinner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A couple of hundred families will have ham on the table for Easter dinner thanks to a local organization and a popular restaurant.
The African-American Think Tank teamed up with Sweet Peaches to give out 200 hams Friday afternoon. They also distributed Easter baskets for kids.
“I do it because I love life,” said Pamela Haines, the owner of Sweet Peaches. “And I love the community, and I think life should be enjoyed because we only have one. And I’ve had everything, and I want to give what I’ve had back to somebody. To see a young person smile is all I need in return.”
Everyone who showed up to get a ham also received a plate lunch.
