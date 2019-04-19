Reward offered in case of missing Campbellsville man

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A reward if now being offered for information in the disappearance of an 87-year-old Campbellsville man.
Delmar Thomas “Tom” Curry was last seen at his home on Smith Ridge Road around 4:30 p.m. on April 1, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department posted there was a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Curry’s disappearance.
Curry is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing 130 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Campbellsville 911 Center at 270-465-8000.
