SnowTALK! Latest Season Appearance

Once we move into Saturday, the key will be rainfall rates in a couple of the bands on radar. Some of that heavier rain could be just enough to pull down the cold air to allow for either sleet or wet snow to take place. Depending on temperatures, it could actually snow pretty good in a couple spots to allow for some grassy/elevated accumulations. It would melt as soon as it stopped and roads would not be impacted by this. So this is just a “festive” snow if it can even take place. And yes, snow can fall and stick above the freezing mark if it comes down hard enough. The data is certainly more on the cold rain/sleet idea than snow. But history has proven to us in the Ohio Valley that these types of lows can develop some interesting dynamic cooling events. So it is at least POSSIBLE.