Target recalling wooden toys due to choking hazard

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Target has announced a recall of its Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles due to a choking hazard.
Individually sold as an eight-pack assortment online, the vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi and digger.
Item numbers included in the recall include:
The toys were manufactured by Zhejiang HuangyanXingbo Crafts Factory in China.
There have been four reports of the wheels detaching including a report of a missing wheel when opened, though no injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund.
Click here for more information on the recall.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.