Third fire in a year at Riverview Towers sparks concern for building’s future

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Three people were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening after a fire broke out at Riverview Towers on Thursday night.
New Albany Housing Authority Director David Duggins said he believes the fire started in the kitchen of a man’s apartment on the 12th floor. That man remained in the hospital as of Friday afternoon.
This is the third fire inside Riverview Towers in the past year, the first stemming from routine plumbing work being done to the boiler. The second was a similar kitchen fire inside a tenant’s apartment.
The first fire caused a number of electrical and other issues for residents living in Riverview Towers. Due to building challenges that stemmed from that fire, Duggins said Riverview Towers has not accepted any new residents to the building for months.
The New Albany Housing Authority has been meeting regularly both with HUD and with residents about the future of the building and how long they’ll reasonably be able to keep residents there.
With 16 floors, Riverview Towers is the tallest building in New Albany. Any kind of fire in the building, Duggins said, is a big safety concern for both residents and firefighters responding.
“Any small fire in a kitchen unit, it could be catastrophic in nature, like we had last night,” Duggins said. “Those are all the issues we are looking at as we determine what the best course of action is for our residents, and, secondly, for this building here. In the future, we would not construct a 16-story building. We would stay more toward the four stories.”
Duggins stressed that Thursday’s fire will not change any of these long-term plans for residents living in the building, and that nothing final has been decided as of yet with Riverview Towers. Any decisions will be immediately discussed with residents.
