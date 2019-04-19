Utah charter school teacher fired after altercation with student, official says

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT (KSL/CNN) - A gym teacher at a Utah charter school is out of a job after he was caught on camera shoving a student and then throwing him to the floor.
“Just ugly, ugly, hideous and extremely damning is the right way to put it,” said Darren Beck, executive director of Rockwell Charter High School in Eagle Mountain, UT.
He was disturbed by what he saw on that video.
Investigators said that Anthony Chidester, a physical education teacher, pushed the student up against the wall, then threw him to the ground.
Investigators said the 14-year-old boy had not followed a direction Chidester gave him and that a dispute with another student had occurred earlier in the class.
Beck said he fired Chidester immediately.
“You’re out of here,” Beck said recounting the incident. “Get your stuff, and you’re gone.”
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the incident.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said a deputy interviewed Chidester at his home and that he acknowledged what happened.
“Chagrined would be putting it mildly,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “He readily acknowledged that he overreacted. Hindsight for him is working really strong right now, but it’s a little late.”
They issued Chidester a citation for child abuse, a class A misdemeanor.
Beck said he understands there can sometimes be difficult situations, but he said nothing excuses what was captured on that video.
“I did get the story from him,” Beck said. “I let him tell his side of it. Adults, kids, same difference with me, but there’s absolutely no way that I can condone that kind of action.”
