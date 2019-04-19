Valley High School student arrested with loaded gun this week accused in separate armed robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Valley High School student arrested for making a gun threat has now been charged in an unrelated incident.
Shunka Campbell, 18, was originally arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. His arrest report indicated he was watching a video about a machine gun on his phone, and when someone at the school told him that was inappropriate, he said people should be more worried about the gun in his backpack.
Valley High School was placed on lockdown and Campbell was suspended for five days, even though it turned out there was no gun in his backpack.
However, during his suspension this week, Campbell was seen across the street from the school with a loaded Colt revolver and a 50-round box of ammunition, WAVE3.com reported Thursday.
Also Thursday, after local media reports about Campbell’s arrest, a person told police that Campbell robbed him last week when the two had planned to meet so the victim could sell a pair of $200 shoes to Campbell.
Campbell’s newest arrest report said after he stole the shoes from the alleged victim, he left the scene in a waiting car. But Campbell left something at the crime scene, and when he went back to find it later, the alleged victim saw him and chased him. Campbell fired multiple gunshots at the victim and eventually got away, according to his arrest report.
