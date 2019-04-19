Wanted Kentucky man sports distinctive tattoos in mug shot

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted in Warren County is sporting a pretty recognizable look in his mug shot.
Bowling Green Police posted the photo of Christopher Gregory, 35, to their Facebook page.
Gregory has the words “Irish Pride” tattooed in the space that would, in most circumstances, be occupied with eyebrows. His entire head is also covered in ink.
Police have only said Gregory has an active warrant and have not released what charges he’s wanted for. He’s described as 5′11″ and 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call (270) 393-4000 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.