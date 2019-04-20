Clarksville to distribute 10,000 Easter eggs

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department and Clarksville Parks will team up to distribute over 10,000 Easter eggs on Easter Sunday.
Saturday’s annual Easter egg hunt was canceled due to rain.
Kids will still get a chance to get their candy in Clarksville neighborhoods--firefighters will drive through the city handing out eggs to children along the way. They will keep going until they run out of eggs.
The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.
A list of the streets and areas to be visited is below:
Area 1- Old Clarksville
- Harrison Ave
- Sherwood from S. Clark to Riverside
- Randolph Ave.
Area 2- Blackiston and Hallmark Heights
- Altawood Dr.
- Idlewood Dr.
- Evergreen Dr.
Area 3 - Parkwood and Altra Acres
- Parkwood
- Blackiston View
