FDA approves first generic naloxone nasal spray to treat opioid overdose

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the wake of the opioid crisis, a number of efforts are underway to make emergency overdose reversal treatment more readily available and more accessible. The Food and Drug Administration just approved another way to help with this crisis. On Friday, the FDA approved the first generic nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses.
This is the first generic nasal spray of its kind, and anyone can use it even without training. It can be used on both adults and children by spraying it into one nostril while the person is lying on his or her back. The FDA says the spray can be repeated if necessary.
The Centers for Disease Control says more than 130 Americans die every day from overdoses involving opioid drugs.
Naloxone has been sold as a nasal spray in the U.S. since 2016 under the brand name Narcan. Pharmacists can dispense it without a prescription. It is also sold as a generic or brand-name drug in automatic injectors, prefilled syringes and vials. A pack of two narcan nasal sprays cost about $130 to $150 without insurance.
The pharmaceutical company based out of Isreal that is making the generic nasal spray, didn't immediately provide the product's price or when it will be available.
More than 47,600 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2017, a toll that has been rising for two decades.
