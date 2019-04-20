Indiana man killed in head-on crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana man was killed in a head-on crash near Seymour.
Indiana State Police said the crash was reported around 9 p.m. Friday on State Road 258.
Lamar Anderson, 61, of Vallonia hit a guardrail then crossed into the other lane. At the time of the report police did not know what caused the truck to hit the rail.
The truck then came to a stop in the other lane, according to ISP.
Anderson’s truck was hit by a Buick SUV driven by Elizabeth Helwig, 70. Helwig was taken to Schneck Medical in Seymour but is expected to be okay.
The exact cause of the crash is being investigated.
