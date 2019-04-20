A 5-K9 race for fallen Charlestown officer

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE)- Sergeant Ben Bertram was killed in a crash while pursuing a suspect in December. Saturday, his community held a 5-K9 so they could be there when Bertram’s name is honored in Washington DC.
Sergeant Ben Bertram was a K9 handler. Organizers said it only made sense to include dogs in the race because of the role they played in his life.
Major Jason Broady with the Charlestown Police Department said about 480 people registered for the run. It’s a fundraiser to get the entire department and Bertram’s family to D.C. in May. Bertram will be among the other officers honored at the National Fallen Officers Memorial in May.
“A day like today you have the crappiest weather, you could probably get but this place was packed,” said Broady. “People lined up ready to go to do this stuff and it’s amazing its almost hard to put into words.”
The department plans on bringing 40 people to D.C.
In addition to the hundreds of people who ran, dogs joined in on the race too.
It costs about $1,000 per person to go on the trip. Broady said he’s confident the department reached its goal of getting everyone to Washington DC.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.