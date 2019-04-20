Louisville clinic offers reduced vaccines to fight measles outbreaks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Right now, the U.S. is in the middle of multiple measles outbreaks.
Cases have been confirmed in 20 states, including Kentucky and Indiana.
Louisville public health workers wants to help by making vaccines easy and affordable at a pop up clinic on Friday and Saturday.
Nicholas Richter, a Louisville high school student, said he decided to attend the health fair put on by UofL and Metro Public Health and Wellness because it was easy and cheap.
"It was very quick," Richter said. "It was surprisingly painless."
But that's not the only reason Richter said he decided to go the Measles and Chickenpox Clinic.
“People it seems aren’t being vaccinated now and it’s becoming more of a trend,” Richter said. “I kind of wanted to work against them and make sure I’m benefiting the vaccine immunity.”
Ruth Carrico, a UofL associate professor of infectious disease, said more and more people aren’t getting vaccinated due to fear or other reasons. She said more than 600 cases of measles, a vaccine preventable disease, have popped up nationwide.
“No child, no adult, no adolescent should ever suffer, harm or die from a disease that is vaccine-preventable,” Carrico said.
Carrico said the clinic is directly addressing the five current U.S. outbreaks by providing shots at about half or a third of the regular price.
"Understand our responsibility as a community and protect, not only ourselves, but protect others," Carrico said.
That’s something she adds will be increasingly important to Louisville come Derby season, as people exposed to outbreaks across the country, and even around the world, possibly come to play in Louisville.
“Derby would probably provide an increasing risk,” Richter said.
It’s a risk both the patient and the caretaker in this case agree can disappear if you roll up your sleeve to get a small prick.
The UofL Vaccine and International Travel Clinic will be open Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is located at 501 East Broadway.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.