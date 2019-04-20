Puppy recovering, looking for new home after being stabbed and thrown in dumpster

AMES, IA (KCCI/CNN) – A German shepherd puppy in Iowa is doing OK after reportedly being stabbed and thrown in a dumpster.
Now named Moose, the 5-month-old puppy has new friends, and he’s looking for a new home.
The playful pup had an unimaginable week. Someone found him in an apartment dumpster on Sunday, April 14, apparently stabbed in the chest.
"There was blood all in the dumpster and on the dog," said Ames Animal Control supervisor Ron Edwards.
The puppy was rushed to the Iowa State University animal hospital. Edwards said Moose continues to recover and will be up for adoption.
The investigation led Ames Police to Moose’s owner, 20-year-old Rashidi Simba, who police say confessed to being frustrated with the dog for going to the bathroom inside his apartment.
"He admitted to us that he’d stabbed the dog and then walked around with it in a backpack until it stopped moving, and then he threw it in a dumpster," said Cmdr. Jason Tuttle of Ames Police.
Donations have been pouring into the Ames Animal Shelter to help cover Moose’s medical expenses.
But it’s not just that – many want Moose as their own.
For now, he’ll stay in the shelter with those who rescued him until he’s ready for a new friend to take him home.
As for Simba, he now faces animal torture charges.
Copyright 2019 KCCI via CNN. All rights reserved.