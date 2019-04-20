Rain, Injury Keep Omaha Beach off Churchill Track

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a cold, rainy, sloppy morning at Churchill Downs on Saturday, but that didn’t stop some of the Derby contenders from taking to the track. Except the current favorite, Omaha Beach. “We’re not looking to make trouble. We’re just trying to keep him happy and safe,” said trainer, Richard Mandella. The three year old colt has a foot injury and getting out in these conditions was not a good idea. “Too many sealed racetracks because of the rain are not going to be good for the quarter crack that he’s had. So, we’re trying to make sure we take care of that”, said Mandella.