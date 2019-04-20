Rain, Injury Keep Omaha Beach off Churchill Track

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a cold, rainy, sloppy morning at Churchill Downs on Saturday, but that didn’t stop some of the Derby contenders from taking to the track. Except the current favorite, Omaha Beach. “We’re not looking to make trouble. We’re just trying to keep him happy and safe,” said trainer, Richard Mandella. The three year old colt has a foot injury and getting out in these conditions was not a good idea. “Too many sealed racetracks because of the rain are not going to be good for the quarter crack that he’s had. So, we’re trying to make sure we take care of that”, said Mandella.
Omaha Beach has a very loving temperament, which has won the heart of his trainer. “For one, he’s a beautiful horse. Gorgeous to look at. He’s very smart and kind, and he can really run,” said Mandella. Omaha Beach comes to Churchill with a good luck charm, the garland of gardenias from his win at the Arkansas Derby, which have aren’t exactly still alive. “My groom won’t let them go,” joked Mandella.
