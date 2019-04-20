WAVE Country candy stores feel the Easter rush

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Easter rush is hitting some local family-owned candy shops.
Muth’s Candy in NuLu said they have seen long lines this week, especially on Friday, of customers stocking up for the holiday.
“Our candy maker was here for 14 hours yesterday if that tells you anything,” Sarah Blazin, a fourth generation family member at Muth’s, said.
People are filling their trays with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans and much more.
“We have 14 flavors of creams and jelly bean bark and pretzels and chocolate covered Oreos and everything you can think of to put in your kid’s Easter basket,” Blazin said.
Schimpff’s Confectionary in Jeffersonville has been busy, too!
“This is one of the busiest times of the year. We say Christmas is the biggest season, Easter is the biggest week and Valentines is the biggest day,” Warren Schimpff, owner of Schimpff’s Confectionary, said.
While many customers were buying chocolate bunnies, they, too, have a wide variety of sweets to choose from.
“We even have little hard card cinnamon red hots that we call ‘Red Hot Hoppers’ and they're little bunnies on their haunches with their ears back. We only have then at Easter,” Jill Schimpff, owner of Schimpff’s Confectionary, said.
Schimpff’s will be open Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed Easter Sunday.
Muth’s Candies will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
