Woman accused of killing husband reportedly sets house on fire when police come to arrest her

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Texas authorities said a Houston woman set her home on fire, burning herself in the process, when police showed up to serve an arrest warrant.
Authorities arrived at 69-year-old Janet Alexander’s home Friday morning to arrest her in connection with her husband’s murder.
Lionel Alexander, 64, was stabbed to death in the home in April 2018.
Janet Alexander said she stabbed her husband in self-defense after they got into an argument that escalated, according to police.
But her case went to a grand jury, and she was charged in her husband’s murder.
Firefighters pulled her out of the burning house alive Friday, and she was taken to a hospital, where she’s reportedly recovering.
Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.