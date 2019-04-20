Wrongly jailed woman reunited with her sons

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Aberdeen police say James Beckett, Jr. and Ashley Foster are wanted for trafficking heroin. They’ve been missing since April 1.
But it was another Ashley Foster who ended up spending seven days in jail and had her kids taken away. She was reunited with her kids first thing Friday morning, but first, she had to endure a quick inspection from Clermont County Job & Family Services, who gave her home a 10-minute once-over and told her she was all clear for the kids to return.
Foster, through tears, said Friday she hugged and kissed her two boys as soon as she got out of jail. She said she barely slept.
“I didn’t have my boys,” she said.
The Jobs and Family Services inspector was there for, at most, 10 minutes, she says.
Ashley Foster was recently released after seven long days in jail, mistaken for a different person with the same name wanted by Aberdeen police for heroin trafficking.
“The girls I was in a cell with, they were very friendly, I am blessed,” she said.
On top of everything, she says when they got back to Target -- where they arrest took place -- to pick up her car, it had a flat tire.
“I’m very sorry that this happened to her. From everything we’re looking at, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office followed policy,” said David Daugherty with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
”Tomorrow we are doing a little Easter get together for the two boys, both of the fathers are coming, we’re gonna do it as one big family," said Foster.
Aberdeen police Chief David Benjamin said this is an ongoing investigation and that’s all he can say right now.
Ashley Foster will meet with an attorney Monday. In the meantime, she wants everyone to keep in mind that never in her wildest nightmare could she have imagined this happening to her, and it could, in theory, happen to you as well.
