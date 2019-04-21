Clarksville FD hand delivers Easter eggs after original event cancelled

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE)- Saturday’s heavy rain caused a decades-long Clarksville tradition--the annual Easter egg hunt--to be cancelled. But the local fire department stepped in to make sure kids still got their Easter treats.
For forty years the Clarksville community has had an Easter egg hunt, but this year it had a change.
“It’s bigger than just passing out Easter eggs,” said Clarksville Fire Department Chief Brandon Skaggs.
”Doesn’t matter how times change everyone loves an Easter egg hunt,” said Clarksville Parks Communications Director Ken Conklin. “Once we had to cancel it, it was just really a downer.”
Conklin got a surprise Saturday.
"My phone dings and I get a message from Chief Skaggs saying hey we want to help you out,” Conklin said.
The Clarksville Fire Department volunteering to answer an Easter emergency. The department offered to hand deliver the 10,000 Easter eggs, that didn’t make it into baskets.
The department drove through Old Clarksville, Blackiston and Hallmark Heights and the Parkwood and Altra Acres neighborhoods.
"Makes me super happy that they’re willing to come out and do stuff like this,” said Stacy Carrera who live in Clarksville.
"Public servants meeting the community, children meeting firefighters, and developing a relationship outside of an emergency incident,” Skaggs said. "Next year, the parks department hopes to go back to its original lawn version, of the Easter Egg Hunt.
