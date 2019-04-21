Jamal Murray sparks Denver as Nuggets beat Spurs

Spurs: San Antonio hosted its 200th playoff game and competed in its 400th overall, joining Boston, Philadelphia and Los Angeles (Lakers) as the only franchises with that postseason experience. ... The Spurs have led after the first quarter in every game this series. ... Aldridge made his 35th postseason appearance with the Spurs, one more than he did in nine seasons with Portland. ... Mills drew a foul on consecutive 3-point shots, going 5 for 6 on free throws.