Multiple roads closed in Scottsburg area due to flooding

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Multiple roads in the Scottsburg, Indiana area have been closed due to high water, the Indiana Department of Transportation Southeast said Saturday night.
The Department of Transportation said motorists should not attempt to drive through high water over roadways.
The road closures are as follows:
- S.R. 256 between S.R. 39 and I-65 in Scott County
- S.R. 39 between Powerline Road and S.R. 256 in Washington County
- U.S. 31 Northbound between Perry Crossing Road and Blue Lick Road in Clark County
