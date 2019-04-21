Police searching for woman connected to murder after 3 arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman connected to a murder.
Police are trying to locate Destiny L. Bailey, 25. Bailey is a black female, 5′5″ tall and approximately 130 lbs.
She has an outstanding arrest warrant for her involvement in the homicide of Donavon Booker--the warrant is for assisting a criminal, a level five felony.
On Tuesday, police arrested three people connected to Booker’s murder while executing a search warrant in Louisville: Stephon Moore, Frank Bailey and Fashion Ellis.
Moore is charged with two counts of murder and attempted murder; Frank Bailey is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct; and Ellis is charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Anyone who has information on Destiny Bailey’s whereabouts should call the Jennings County Dispatch at 812-346-4911 or the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 812-346-0342.
