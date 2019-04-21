POSITIVELY WAVE: LMPD enlists volunteers to build beds for kids in need

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two dozen children will have a bed of their own thanks to Louisville Metro Police officers and a number of community volunteers.
LMPD officers and employees banded together to built 24 beds for families in need at Hogan’s Fountain on Saturday.
They got some help from a long list of sponsors, including WAVE 3 News.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation also called on the community to make donations for the project prior to the event.
The event was in conjunction with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the Mayor’s Give a Day Week of Service. Mayor Fischer even dropped in to help and offer some words of encouragement.
“For people to see you guys doing this in addition to everything else that you do is just simply amazing, which is not surprising if you’re around the LMPD family,” Fischer said. “You guys do amazing things all the time.”
Fischer also acknowledged LMPD’s latest recruitment class of 23 officers and mentioned how they were continuing to grow, despite city budget issues.
The beds put together by officer and volunteers were later delivered to the families.
More information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace can be found here.
Other participating donors included Lowe’s locations on Dixie, Brownsboro and Plainview, Bowles, Molly Monkey, Furniture Dudes, Valu-market in the Highlands, Brownsboro Hardware and Target.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.