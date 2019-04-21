1 shot overnight in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials are investigating after someone was shot in Shively early Sunday morning.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:19 a.m. Sunday of a shooting in the 1800 block of Farnsley Road.
Officials say later, the person believed to be shot at that scene fled the scene and showed up at St. Mary’s and Elizabeth Hospital.
No further information is known about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
