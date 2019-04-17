Alabama House passes bill requiring public schools recite pledge

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A bill passed in the Alabama state house would require the Pledge of Allegiance be recited at public schools.
The bill applies to Alabama public schools grades K through 12.
Right now, students have the opportunity to voluntarily recite the pledge each school day.
This bill would require schools to recite the pledge at the beginning of the school day, and students would have the choice whether to recite it.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said this could mean legal problems for schools.
“This bill is inviting individual public school teachers to misinterpret the law and force students to recite the pledge,” said FFRF Associate Counsel Sam Grover. “And that will create litigation for school districts because no student can be required to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.”
HB339 passed on a vote of 101-0 and now heads to the Alabama State Senate for consideration.
