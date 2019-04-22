Allegations against once-wanted Kentucky man include child sex crime

Allegations against once-wanted Kentucky man include child sex crime
Christopher Gregory, 35, was arrested just one day after fleeing police.
By Berry Stockton | April 22, 2019 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 2:47 PM

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A wanted man whose unique mugshot made waves online has been arrested.

Bowling Green Police asked the public for help finding Christopher Gregory, 35, when he fled a traffic stop on Thursday. Police believe the motorcycle he was operating was stolen.

Gregory sports a full head and neck of tattoos, as shown in his mugshot. He also has the phrase “Irish Pride” in the place that, in most circumstances, is reserved for eyebrows.

His look drew the attention of hundreds of internet users across the state.

BGPD said Gregory has an active warrant for his arrest. (Source: Bowling Green Police Department)

Police said Gregory was arrested on Friday.

Gregory is also facing sexual abuse allegations involving a minor, according the WBKO in Bowling Green. They report a state child protection agency notified BGPD of the allegations, which included asking a 12-year-old girl to take an explicit video on his phone.

Gregory has been charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing from police on a motorcycle and tampering with evidence.

