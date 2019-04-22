Check out the most famous heists by state

(WAVE) - Have you ever wondered what the most famous heist was in Kentucky? What about Indiana, Ohio, or Tennessee?
A new report by A Secure Life breaks down each states biggest and most infamous heists by state.
In Kentucky, four college students stole rare books valued up to $5 million from the Special Collections Library at Transylvania University in Lexington. The thieves were celebrated with jail time, and eventually a film version of their exploits.
In Indiana, The burglary and murder of heiress Marjorie Jackson came out on top. Jackson was a grocery store heiress who had stashed an estimated $15 million throughout her home after her husband’s death. In 1977, two men stole over $3 million in cash from Marjorie Jackson and shot her when she confronted them.
In Tennessee, the biggest robbery in Memphis history takes the top spot. Two men stole $6.5 million from a Wells Fargo on Thanksgiving Day, 1983. In a festive and misguided touch, the men wore Mardi Gras masks during the robbery.
Check out the full list of the top 50 heists throughout the country, here.
