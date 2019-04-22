Do you know where this man could be?

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The search continues for an 87 year old man missing for the past 20 days from Taylor County. Now, a reward is being offered for information in the disappearance of Delmar Thomas "Tom" Curry.
Curry was last seen around 4:30 p.m. April 1, at his home on Smith Ridge Road.
The Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Curry's disappearance.
Crews have searched for Curry via ground, air, and watercraft. They are asking people in the area to search their property, including barns, garages, and surveillance cameras.
Curry is described as being 5'8 tall and weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
If you have any information on this case call 270-465-8000.
