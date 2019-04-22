Florida man pretending to be a deputy tried to pull over undercover detective, then got arrested

(CNN) - A Florida man is in trouble with the law by pretending to be the law.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Matthew Joseph Erris faces a charge of impersonating a police officer.
Police say he was arrested when the person he tried to pull over – while in his 2007 white Chevrolet Trailblazer - was an undercover detective.
When police searched his vehicle, they say the 26-year-old had a realistic-looking pistol and a red-and-blue light installed on top of the vehicle.
“It is unclear at this time if Erris has committed similar offenses in the past,” the sheriff’s office said.
According to an arrest report, Erris was arrested and later released on bond.
