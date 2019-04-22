Food trucks won’t move into ‘zones’, changes still in the works

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The way food trucks currently operate in Louisville could change. In October, there was a proposed ordinance that would have decided where food trucks could and could not park.
The ordinance is still being worked on and changed. Food truck and restaurant say how the trucks operate now works, and they want it to stay that way.
"That ordinance would have hurt us so badly it probably would have sunk me out of business,” said La Chandeleur food truck owner Kyle Thomas.
Thomas always wanted to open a restaurant but didn't have the means.
"I was 24 at the time I had no money, I had no credit” said Thomas. “There’s no way I could have started a restaurant at the time.”
Instead he started selling food out of a tent until he got a food truck three years ago. His first brick and mortar restaurant is opening in a year.
"Starting up a food truck, the overhead is about one eighth of what it is for a restaurant,” Thomas said.
Other aspiring restaurant owners had the same dilemma, and said a food truck was their only option. Last year when Metro Council proposed regulations to prohibit food trucks from parking at meters owners worried about a drop in sales.
"Some of us feel they are trying to put brick and mortar restaurants above us, or protect them against us,” said Celtic Pig food truck and restaurant owner Sam Bracken.
Bracken and his partner had 30 years of restaurant experience but no money to open their own. They started the Celtic Pig food truck five years ago and made enough to open their first restaurant Saturday.
"I don't know why they feel they need to regulate it,” Bracken said.
Food Truck Association President Leah Stewart agrees. She said controlling how and when trucks park will affect their business.
"We want to be able to freely roam around too we don’t want to be confined to certain zones,” Stewart said.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said the zoning regulation was taken out of the ordinance. She said the Council supports food trucks, but restrictions are still in the works.
The food truck owners said they’re on wheels because they need to be able to follow their customers. Smith said the new amended change would require food trucks owners to choose where they park then apply to reserve their spot. The ordinance has not been voted on yet.
