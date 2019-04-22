FORECAST: Another day of warm, dry weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High pressure grants us another day with sunny skies as highs max out near 80°.
Tonight, lows fall into the 50s. A front dips south into the region Tuesday, bringing scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms as highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s.
This front looks to take its sweet time moving through the area, thus keeping scattered showers in the forecast through Thursday. Clouds and rain limit afternoon highs to the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday through Friday.
Temperatures return to the upper 70s for the weekend.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. LOW: 60°
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy, scattered PM showers and storms (40%). HIGH: 80°
