FORECAST: Another warm and dry weather day across WAVE Country
High pressure grants us another day with sunny skies as highs max out near 80°. (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)
By Justin Logan | April 22, 2019 at 6:18 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 12:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another gorgeous day in progress thanks to an area of high pressure.

This afternoon some scattered clouds will move through the area making for a partly cloudy sky at times. It will be another warm day as highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect a mostly clear sky Tonight with lows in the 50s to near 60.

Clouds increase on Tuesday as a cold front moves south. By the afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms will develop and I can’t rule out a strong storm. It will remain warm with highs returning to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The cold front remains in the region through Thursday keeping scattered showers in the forecast. Clouds and rain limit afternoon highs to the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 80°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW: 60°

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy, scattered PM showers and storms (40%). HIGH: 80°

  • Scattered storms return Tuesday
  • Warming trend to end the week

