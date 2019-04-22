FORECAST: Another warm and dry weather day across WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another gorgeous day in progress thanks to an area of high pressure.
This afternoon some scattered clouds will move through the area making for a partly cloudy sky at times. It will be another warm day as highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect a mostly clear sky Tonight with lows in the 50s to near 60.
Clouds increase on Tuesday as a cold front moves south. By the afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms will develop and I can’t rule out a strong storm. It will remain warm with highs returning to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The cold front remains in the region through Thursday keeping scattered showers in the forecast. Clouds and rain limit afternoon highs to the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday through Friday.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW: 60°
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy, scattered PM showers and storms (40%). HIGH: 80°
- Scattered storms return Tuesday
- Warming trend to end the week
