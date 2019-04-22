'Hiding in plain sight’: Investigators release new sketch, video in case of 2 Indiana girls killed in 2017

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — At an emotional press conference Monday, State Police Superintendent Doug Carter addressed the suspect thought to be responsible for the brutal slaying of two girls in 2017.
Indiana State Police on Monday released a new suspect sketch, new video and new audio related to the slaying of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, who were killed during a hiking trip.
The State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said the suspect is from the area, lived here in the past, or works here, and is between the ages of 18 and 40 years old but appears younger.
Addressing the suspect, Carter said, “We know this is about power to you. ... The question to you: What will those closest to you think of when they learn you brutally murdered two little girls, two children?”
He added, “We have a witness. You made mistakes. We are coming for you and there’s no place for a heartless coward like you to hide that gets his thrill from killing little girls.”
Carter, who had to pause at times during the news conference, also addressed the family of the girls, saying to them: “When I take my last breath on this Earth, I will be thinking of them.”
The teenagers’ bodies were found in a rugged, wooded area one day after they went hiking near their hometown of Delphi, a community of about 3,000 people roughly 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.
Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."
That evidence came from German's cellphone, and police have hailed the girl as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.
Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for the man. Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.
