Kentucky AG raising awareness about human trafficking ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is raising awareness about human trafficking ahead of this Derby season.
Beshear said it’s not the Derby’s fault, but rather the fact that human traffickers target large-scale sporting events, that human trafficking increases during Derby each year.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said, “The Kentucky Derby should be an opportunity to celebrate our great city of Louisville, not a time of increased business for the terrible crime that is human trafficking.”
Beshear also published a poster to help people identify and report human trafficking.
A research team from UofL’s Kent School of Social Work and the Human Trafficking Research Initiative found 95 substantiated cases of alleged child trafficking from 2013 to 2018. Preliminary results show that 87.4% of victims were females and the most commonly reported age was 15 years old. Of those children, 78.9% of victims were trafficked by a family member
Anyone who believes they’ve seen exploitation or commercial sex work are encouraged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
To report suspected child trafficking, call 877-KYSAFE1.
