Kentucky soldier dies in Iraq

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky soldier supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq has died, the Kentucky Department of Defense said Sunday.
Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, was from Richmond, Kentucky. He died April 20 from a non-combat related incident in Ninawa Province, Iraq.
The incident that caused his death is under investigation.
It was Riley’s first deployment to Iraq. He arrived there last December.
“We are deeply saddened by Ryan’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family as together we mourn the loss of our brother-in-arms," Col. Derek Thompson, Commander for the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, said. "As we grieve this tragic loss, we will also draw strength from his memory as his mates continue to build the capacity of the Iraqi Army and enable the defeat of ISIS.”
Riley was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
“Spc. Ryan Riley, 22, of Richmond, Kentucky, was a fire control specialist (13J) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Spc. Riley’s deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve was his first. He arrived in Iraq last December," LTC Martin L. O’Donnell, Public Affairs Officer and Spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division said.
"Spc. Riley’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the Combat Action Badge. He enlisted in the service in October 2016. Spc. Riley was promoted to the rank of specialist in October 2018.”
