Louisville attorney is suspended after multiple complaints

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One month after a WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Investigation aired, Louisville attorney Andrew Clooney's license to practice has been suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
The decision was made Friday after two years of complaints.
The Kentucky Bar Association had petitioned for the suspension after receiving a complaint back in 2017.
According to the court filings, the Supreme Court they repeatedly asked Clooney to file a response to the allegations.
Fast forward to 2019, and Clooney was still practicing.
Louisville attorney Alex White has filed several lawsuits against Clooney on behalf of more than 10 people. The allegations claimed Clooney would settle personal injury claims, not tell his clients and pocket the money. Some of the lawsuits state the signatures on release forms or checks were forged.
White believes the amount of money missing from his clients adds up to $500,000.
One alleged victim told us she didn't even know her case had been settled until she looked it up herself.
"You expect an attorney's going to represent you, represent your best interest, do what's right," Dawn Knight said.
The Supreme Court said this was not the first time Clooney has been disciplined for misconduct.
They said Clooney has to stop practicing law immediately and send his clients a letter telling them he can no longer represent them and send a copy to the Bar Association.
Meanwhile, LMPD has turned over their investigation to state prosecutors who told us they are still reviewing the case.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.