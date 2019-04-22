Louisville man arrested after hitting state police car and leaving scene

WARRICK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for colliding with an Indiana State Police patrol car that was making a traffic stop and leaving the scene.
The incident today on Interstate 64 in Warrick County when two troopers had an eastbound vehicle pulled over at the 37 mile marker. The troopers said a Dodge van sideswiped one of the patrol cars after failing to change lanes as required by Indiana law.
The patrol car was not occupied and neither trooper was injured.
The other trooper went in pursuit of the van and found it had left the interstate at State Road 61. The van was found to have about 1/4 mile down State Road 61 hidden behind tress and brush.
The driver of the van, Eduardo Stevenson Gari, 29, of Louisville, was arrested. He was booked into the Warrick County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.
