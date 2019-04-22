Louisville’s largest homeless camp forced to leave CSX rail line property

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The clock is ticking for more than 30 people being forced out of a Louisville homeless camp.
It’s set up off Baxter and Liberty next to CSX railroad tracks. But the transportation company is only giving them until end of the month to pick up and move.
A lot of the people living there have come from other areas like the Jefferson Street overpass, which the city cleared out in early April. CSX said the location is unsafe because of the active rail line.
CSX released a statement on the move to WAVE 3 News:
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of anxiety and the unfortunate part is nobody has any clear solid answers as to what’s next,” Jeff Gill, founder of Hip Hop Cares, said.
Gill and his group participate in outreach trips every Sunday. But in light of the moving order, it felt more urgent Sunday.
“The truth is they don’t have anywhere to go,” Gill said. “They can’t sleep on the sidewalks, they can’t sleep under the overpasses without the constant threat of being cleared out, and as this camp clearing shows, they can’t even sleep in the woods.”
He’s trying to help the group being kicked out of the camp at Baxter and Liberty figure out where they’re going next.
“The further people get pushed out away from the resources, the harder it is for them to take that next step,” Gill said. “This location is really ideal and it’s really unfortunate that they’re getting cleared out.”
Gill mentioned a camp on 9th Street has also been given 21 days to vacate by the city. He said he understands if there are safety and health issues, but if the camp is not a threat, they should be left alone.
Gill has worked hard to get a lot of the people on their feet.
“If it wasn’t for these guys, a lot of people wouldn’t even be alive right now,” camp resident Christopher Grammer said, praising all the outreach groups for what they do.
Grammer moved to the Baxter & Liberty camp after leaving Wayside Christian Mission. He claims he left after they cut the number of beds in half.
He’s called the camp home for three months.
“I think that if they would actually give us more of a chance, it would be a lot better than it is now,” Grammer said.
Camp residents said they’ve been working hard to clean and create a functioning community tucked away in the woods. The thought of having to move again is devastating.
Grammer said he’s grown to care for each and every person there.
“It’s simply going to cause a lot of physical stress, mental instability and depression,” Gill said. “People that matter to each other are probably not going to be able to be in the same place. They’re going to split up, people that have grown to have some level of trust with each other. A lot of people are probably going to go off on their own places to be by themselves which makes them really just an easier target.
Grammer said people are losing hope and this is putting a price on human life.
“A permanent solution definitely should be not criminalizing having bad luck,” Grammer said.
Instead, both Grammer and Gill think an urban campground with facilities could make a difference.
“The longer we talk about it and not implement these things, the folks the 30 to 40 people that are in this camp and folks like them get constantly moved around. It’s hard for them to be at ease,” Gill said. “Don’t we all deserve that? I mean, it’s a human right to have housing.”
Gill said the city has made great strides with all of the recent funding designated towards storage facilities and low barrier shelters but there needs to be more people involved.
“We need more caseworkers, we need more social workers, we need more people out here evaluating mental illness and health issues because a lot of those that are experiencing homelessness have underlying issues, untreated, undiagnosed mental illness or health issues or lack of support - be it family, friends, or otherwise,” Gill explained. “I mean, some people don’t want to go in shelters but even if they did, we don’t have beds for them right now.”
If you want to be a part of the work Hip Hop Cares does for the homeless community, visit their Facebook page for more on how to get involved.
Hip Hop Cares does not take monetary donations. Rather, Gill wants people to volunteer and has an Amazon Wishlist of items you can purchase for them.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.