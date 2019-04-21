Man arrested after fire in a Kenton County apartment

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A man was arrested Sunday morning after a fire at the International Village apartments in Kenton County.
Anthony Jones, 22, was arrested for disorderly conduct, said officers.
Police could not confirm if it was in correlation to the fire.
Police dispatchers say they received the call at 11:54 p.m. Saturday for a laundry room fire that happened on the 2300 block of Anderson Road and the arson task force was called.
When officers arrived, they put out the fire in 15 minutes. They said there were no injuries.
Court documents say Jones is held in the Kenton County Justice Center and is due in court Monday.
