Monday marks deadline for Kentucky voter registration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky’s primary is a month away, but Monday, April 22 is the deadline to register to vote in those elections.
Several big statewide races are on the ticket this year, including Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General.
Voter turnout in the last election for governor back in 20-15 was around 30 percent.
Experts believe it could be because of Kentucky’s strict absentee ballots--and lack of early voting.
Residents can register to vote here at Kentucky’s online voter registration.
Here are some other important dates to remember:
- May 14 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary.
- May 21 is primary Election Day.
- October 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the general election.
