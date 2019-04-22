MSD experiences cave-in at Dixie Hwy and Wilson Avenue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MSD is working on repairing a cave-in to a sewer line at Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue.
On Sunday, MSD received a call from Metrosafe concerning a hole in the roadway. MSD inspectors were dispatched to the scene and the area blocked from traffic.
On Monday, crews removed once buried trolley tracks to allow access to the pipe.
According to MSD, after 119 years of service, the brick that make up this sewer line began to unravel and caused the pavement to collapse. Small cracks in pipes, together with heavy rain, is suspected of causing the unraveling.
Crews are working to replace a section of this damaged pipe with a new PVC pipe.
There is no disruption of sewer service in the area during the repair. A traffic detour is in place.
Repairs will continue through Wednesday, with the roadway open by Thursday evening
