One person dies after vehicle flips and hits a wall in Maysville, KY

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A man died early Sunday morning while traveling in Maysville, KY.
Maysville Police Department says they received a call at 12:46 a.m. for a one vehicle injury.
Police say John C. Shanks, 44, of Carlisle, KY was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Fleming Road when he drifted across the oncoming lane and off the roadway. That was when he hit a rock wall and flipped his car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, said officers.
Police say drugs and/ or alcohol were not factors in the crash, but a medical episode could be.
It is unknown if speed was a factor.
Officers are still investigating the collision.
