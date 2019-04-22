Plant fire prompts shelter-in-place in NKY

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY. (FOX19) - Fire at a Northern Kentucky steel plant prompted a shelter-in-place in Ghent early Monday, according to Gallatin County dispatchers.
Crews are on scene at Steel Technologies, 3985 U.S. 42, they said.
Residents are advised to stay in doors from Ghent to Markland Locks and Dam, dispatchers confirmed.
Officials at Gallatin County Schools say this “hazmat situation" is impacting transportation to class for some students in the area.
We have a crew on the way and will update this story.
