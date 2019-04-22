Plant fire prompts shelter-in-place in NKY

‘Hazmat situation’ impacting bus service for some students

Plant fire prompts shelter-in-place in NKY
Fire crews are on scene at Plant Technologies off U.S. 42 in Ghent, Gallatin County. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 22, 2019 at 6:35 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 7:40 AM

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY. (FOX19) - Fire at a Northern Kentucky steel plant prompted a shelter-in-place in Ghent early Monday, according to Gallatin County dispatchers.

Crews are on scene at Steel Technologies, 3985 U.S. 42, they said.

Residents are advised to stay in doors from Ghent to Markland Locks and Dam, dispatchers confirmed.

Officials at Gallatin County Schools say this “hazmat situation" is impacting transportation to class for some students in the area.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.