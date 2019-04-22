StormTALK! Monday Edition

Tuesday... cold front drops in by afternoon. Not a lot of wind energy with this one but there will be some moisture and heating involved to promoted a few clusters of thunderstorms near the Ohio River first, then pushing more into central KY by evening. Organized severe thunderstorms are unlikely but a few “pulse” severe cells could develop. Damaging winds and some hail would be the main threats. In this setup, they don’t last long. Just keep this in mind if you plan to work outside in the afternoon hours.