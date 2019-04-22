StormTALK! Monday Edition

The forecast for the next 2 weeks is perhaps the most crucial of the year for WAVE Country.
I will mainly focus on week # 1 with another blog updates on streaming devices like ROKU and Amazon Firestick, aiming more at Derby Week. Just download the WAVE 3 News App on those devices and click on the NEWS tab to see the EARLIEST ALERT video listed.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Rest of today...no issues. Nice out!
Tuesday... cold front drops in by afternoon. Not a lot of wind energy with this one but there will be some moisture and heating involved to promoted a few clusters of thunderstorms near the Ohio River first, then pushing more into central KY by evening. Organized severe thunderstorms are unlikely but a few “pulse” severe cells could develop. Damaging winds and some hail would be the main threats. In this setup, they don’t last long. Just keep this in mind if you plan to work outside in the afternoon hours.
Wednesday... front moves south of Kentucky but a new southern system will attach to it and will try to send moisture back north for Wednesday/Thursday with a few showers/thunderstorms. Not a washout setup. If clouds are too widespread, highs in the 70s will do. If we get some sun breaks, 80 will be reachable. Overall the Tuesday-Thursday period will be a bit unsettled with something on the radar to track each day, but a widespread rain setup is not in the cards right now.
Friday/Saturday... we get some dry air back into WAVE Country. This will allow for a more pleasant setup compared to last Friday/Saturday for sure. And good weather for a couple of the early KY Derby Festival events.
Sunday... a system will track to our north across the Great Lakes. It will be breezy and warm with the return of some showers and thunderstorms.
Stay close as we continue to adjust the details for this week, and of course....next week!!!
