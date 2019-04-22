Survey work to begin on Tuesday for Sherman Minton Renewal Project

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Survey work is scheduled to start Tuesday as part of the design of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
The survey work will take two to three days to complete and will include up to two miles of single lane closures on I-64 between I-264 in Kentucky and I-265 in Indiana.
The lane closures are needed to allow the teams to safely conduct the survey work.
Drivers will encounter a single westbound lane closure on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a single eastbound lane closure on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25 will be used, as needed, in case of weather or other delays.
The survey process follows the recent bridge inspection work conducted in early April.
“The survey work is necessary to tie the project into the state survey grid for development of design plans,” Indiana Department of Transportation project manager Ron Heustis said.
Construction is planned to start in early 2021.
