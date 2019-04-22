VOTE: Shannon Cogan’s Derby 145 outfit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derby is just 12 days away. Have you determined what you are wearing?
Again this year, we’re asking for your help! We’ve teamed up with Rodes For Him/For Her to offer two different looks for Shannon Cogan and John Boel to wear on Derby Day. Your vote will help decide their winning look, and you could also win a $1,000 shopping spree at Rodes!
This Spring, Sue Vogt with Rodes says there are two hot trends.
"One, Spring is color, color, color,” Vogt says. "But it's also about a floral print. Both of these looks will look fantastic on you." The first look is by designer Marchesa Notte. It is black with floral embroidery in pink and green
“It brings height to you as the stems of the flowers come up,” Vogt says.
Around the neck is a sheer black fabric.
As for the hat, it’s base is white, a great contract to the black dress. And then it’s topped with flowers in the same pink and green from the dress.
Christine Moore, the Featured Milliner of Kentucky Derby 145, says for Derby hats it’s all about finding something that pops. For this hat, it’s the mix of colors. She also likes the size.
"This is great for Derby because its broad, but you can be seen because it's shear around the edge,” Moore says.
For John, it’s all about the accessories, like the colorful pocket square that includes the magenta in the dress and hat.
Look number two is by the designer Black Halo in a Tiffany blue color.
“It is Jackie Kennedy.... elegant, Derby sophistication, one of my favorites, and the color is stunning,” Vogt says. It has a thin belt around the waist and an asymmetrical neckline. As for the hat, also by Christine Moore, it can’t be missed. It’s huge. “I think this is quintessentially Derby, all around southern belle. This (sheer fabric) coming up like this is softening the whole look,” Moore says. For John, again the pocket square is providing a big pop with a colorful print.
So, what do you think? On Derby Day, do you prefer the floral look or the Tiffany blue dress.
Please vote and you could win the $1,000 gift card to Rodes For Him/For Her. The winning look will be revealed on Derby Day on WAVE 3 News.
