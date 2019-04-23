Business leaders get interactive chance to study unconscious bias

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Business leaders across Louisville got a unique chance Tuesday to study implicit bias in the workplace and in public.
The Check Your Blind Spots initiative puts people in scenarios that highlight different ways implicit bias is unknowingly expressed. The tour uses virtual reality, quizzes and face-to-face conversations.
Companies like PricewaterhouseCoopers helped put on the tour in Louisville with other Metro Chamber of Commerce members. Now some of Louisville's most recognizable companies are utilizing it.
"It's one thing to go through the training," Papa John’s Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Victoria Russell said, "but it's another thing to see it and experience it real time like this on the tour. I think it's phenomenal."
Papa John’s will bring the bus into their headquarters on Friday. CEO Steve Ritchie has already signed a pledge to act on supporting inclusion.
