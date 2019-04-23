Final Fractions Theory: How the Derby contenders finished in their final prep races

The final fractions are calculated for horses taking into account how far off the lead they were at the three-eighths pole, the eighth pole and the finish of their final prep. For years, I hand-calculated the times based on the Equibase charts or relied on the now-defunct Twitter feed @DerbyContenders. In the never-ending pursuit of fine-tuning a theory, this year I’m going with the computations produced by turf journalist, thoughtful handicapper and early FFT supporter Ron Flatter of Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN). Ron’s fractions are based on the digital tracking and timing system Trakus, where available, which was for every prep but the Arkansas, Louisiana and Sunland Derbys. While I previously have simply gone without the 1 3/16-mile UAE Derby, he used Trakus to compute an “about” 9 1/2-furlong time. He also used the chart and video review to come up with a time for Master Fencer’s win in Japan.