FORECAST: Clouds, rain return as warmth sticks around

A cold front creeps into our region this afternoon bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the strongest storms may produce damaging winds and small hail. Those who see repeated rounds of rain may also face localized flooding concerns.
As the front moves south tonight, rain chances dwindle as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.
The front stalls across southern portions of WAVE Country keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday before another system bumps the wet weather out of the region.
The weekend looks to begin on a dry note before a system races through Saturday night into Sunday bringing back rain chances.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Warm; Breezy; Scattered afternoon thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms (30%); Cloudy; LOW: 55°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 70°
