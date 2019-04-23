FORECAST: Warm afternoon with a few thunderstorms developing

- This Afternoon-Thursday: Isolated strong thunderstorm wind gusts
- Wednesday-Thursday: Isolated flash flooding possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A cold front is on the way, but we still get to enjoy some sunshine for a few more hours until they pop on the radar. The sunshine will be enough to warm us into the lower 80s in the city with upper 70s elsewhere.
Expect scattered thunderstorms to pop on the radar after 3 p.m. close to I-64. They will then drift more south into southern Kentucky by tonight. Gusty winds, very heavy rain, intense lighting and small hail possible with the strongest cells.
The cold front will come back as a warm front Wednesday with more showers and thunderstorms developing near that front. Coverage is not expected to be widespread but some isolated strong/severe t-storms will be possible near the front’s location. There is concern that some areas could pick up multiple waves of rain and this could lead to flash flooding. We will monitor that carefully.
To add onto that risk, a more widespread risk of rain and/or thunderstorms takes place on Thursday as a cold front moves in to sweep this mess out. The benefits of that front will be felt on Friday with sunshine and spring warmth.
REST OF TODAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds later , breezy, scattered afternoon thunderstorms (40%). HIGH: 82°
TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms (30%), cloudy. LOW: 55°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms (40%). HIGH: 75°
